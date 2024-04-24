Previous
up close from yesterday.. by maggiemae
up close from yesterday..

These flowers have the actual colour. The photos yesterday were taken with the camera app, "pink". I wore purple today including my shoes - should have taken a selfie!
24th April 2024 24th Apr 24

Maggiemae

It's now 2024 and life around the world has changed some more. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is...
Beryl Lloyd
So pretty !
April 24th, 2024  
Annie D
such a cheerful image
April 24th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Lovely
April 24th, 2024  
