Previous
Photo 4357
up close from yesterday..
These flowers have the actual colour. The photos yesterday were taken with the camera app, "pink". I wore purple today including my shoes - should have taken a selfie!
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2024 and life around the world has changed some more. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
24th April 2024 4:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty !
April 24th, 2024
Annie D
ace
such a cheerful image
April 24th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 24th, 2024
