Previous
Photo 4363
The Rose
A particularly nice rose we have and it was still blooming in late Autumn! It was in a vase on our coffee table and I took several types of photos. In them all, I noticed a slipper in the background! I should have looked beyond the rose!
2nd May 2024
2nd May 24
4
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2024 and life around the world has changed some more. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is...
Tags
roses in late autumn
Annie D
ace
beautiful tones and lovely light and shade detail
May 2nd, 2024
Christina
ace
There's a beautiful softness to this
May 2nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful rose , light and capture , as for the slipper - it is not noticeable but to you !!
May 2nd, 2024
Dianne
ace
It’s a sweet rose.
May 2nd, 2024
