Previous
Photo 4368
Tiny beauty
these tiny flowers growing in the wild. I had to get on my stomach and use the zoom to get this plus EV manipulation.
Getting up was a huge exercise but I didn't have to yell for help! Got to be good!
9th May 2024
9th May 24
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2024 and life around the world has changed some more. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is...
8
3
2
365
COOLPIX P1000
9th May 2024 1:17pm
Tags
violettas
Diana
ace
They are gorgeous, well done Maggiemae!
May 9th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Well done! Very pretty too
May 9th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
So well taken - lovely.
May 9th, 2024
