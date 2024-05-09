Previous
Tiny beauty by maggiemae
Tiny beauty

these tiny flowers growing in the wild. I had to get on my stomach and use the zoom to get this plus EV manipulation.
Getting up was a huge exercise but I didn't have to yell for help! Got to be good!
9th May 2024 9th May 24

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2024 and life around the world has changed some more. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is...
Diana ace
They are gorgeous, well done Maggiemae!
May 9th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Well done! Very pretty too
May 9th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
So well taken - lovely.
May 9th, 2024  
