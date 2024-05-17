Sign up
Previous
Photo 4373
A potful of colour
This is a hanging plant that has done amazingly well over the last months. It does need watering every day of course and the occasional plant food.
I have taken this from inside and had to get in the right angle to stop all reflections.
17th May 2024
17th May 24
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2024 and life around the world has changed some more. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is...
5647
photos
199
followers
85
following
1198% complete
View this month »
4366
4367
4368
4369
4370
4371
4372
4373
Tags
hanging
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
May 17th, 2024
