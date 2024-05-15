Sign up
Previous
Photo 4372
All that glitters...
More orange than gold though. I have plenty of practice with sunsets as they are different and as colourful as this just about every night. I haven't got the focus that I want yet.
15th May 2024
15th May 24
4
1
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2024 and life around the world has changed some more. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is...
4365
4366
4367
4368
4369
4370
4371
4372
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
15th May 2024 6:26pm
Tags
sunset
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Intense colour and true flames in the sky Maggie ! How different a sunset can be from one day to the next !
May 16th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
What a beautiful sky
May 16th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful sky.
May 16th, 2024
haskar
ace
Beautiful sunset.
May 16th, 2024
