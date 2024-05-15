Previous
All that glitters... by maggiemae
Photo 4372

All that glitters...

More orange than gold though. I have plenty of practice with sunsets as they are different and as colourful as this just about every night. I haven't got the focus that I want yet.
15th May 2024 15th May 24

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2024 and life around the world has changed some more. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is...
1197% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Intense colour and true flames in the sky Maggie ! How different a sunset can be from one day to the next !
May 16th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
What a beautiful sky
May 16th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful sky.
May 16th, 2024  
haskar ace
Beautiful sunset.
May 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise