Photo 4392
10 Pin
One of the activities we had organised for our huge family get to-gether was 10 pin bowling. This was a grandson - generally all good at everything. I think I was bottom of the points table.
15th June 2024
15th Jun 24
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now halfway through 2024 and I became tired of continually seeing what I have written so deleting some. Live in the South Island of New...
Tags
10 pin bowling
