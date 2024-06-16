The story..

I was standing in the bedroom looking across the road - hubby was not well with a lung infection but I was in control..btw! I saw a white hen in the the garden across the road where there was an abandoned house with the good bones of a good garden. A white hen! I grabbed my camera, put on shoes and crossed the road. Saw quite a few hens - red, white, grey, black, all rushing nervously back into the bush. Now there was a mystery. But on contacting a neighbour found that the original people who owned this land and now lived alongside us on our side of the road had put them here! You never know what you will see!

There was one black hen seen here on the other side of the fence trying to get back! See 'tag'