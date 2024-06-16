Previous
The story.. by maggiemae
Photo 4392

The story..

I was standing in the bedroom looking across the road - hubby was not well with a lung infection but I was in control..btw! I saw a white hen in the the garden across the road where there was an abandoned house with the good bones of a good garden. A white hen! I grabbed my camera, put on shoes and crossed the road. Saw quite a few hens - red, white, grey, black, all rushing nervously back into the bush. Now there was a mystery. But on contacting a neighbour found that the original people who owned this land and now lived alongside us on our side of the road had put them here! You never know what you will see!
There was one black hen seen here on the other side of the fence trying to get back! See 'tag'
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now halfway through 2024 and I became tired of continually seeing what I have written so deleting some. Live in the South Island of New...
1203% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
How exciting to have some chickens around! Maybe you can find some of their eggs ;-)
June 16th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
@ludwigsdiana This was in private property, Diana - I don't dare climb the fence - anyway I would probably fall over into the roses on the fence!
June 16th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good story and capture
June 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise