A new footpath..

John's been advocating with the Council for a footpath for years! This week the work actually started! The earth was dug out by this little machine then boxing is put in to be filled with concrete. John counts the minutes they have off for morning 'smoko' lunch and afternoon breaks. Nobody seems to complain if they take over 1/2 hour or more.

On an additional note, we are both sick - caught a lung infection somehow which hit us like a hurricane. Doctors visits and antibiotics will help.