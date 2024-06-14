Escape Room escapade..

One activity that was organised for our family reunion was the Escape Room. Only 5 of us in this room designed to feature Van Gogh. We were shut in a room and there were clues abound. About 6 locked cupboards or drawers. You had to solve the clues enter the results in the locks which would then open the drawer. cupboard, folder, box. We had Jude, grandson all clued up and Paul, son in law making sense of the clues. I just listened and sat as my back hurt then I found I was sitting on a clue!

We had 60 mins counting down on a clock to solve all the problems but were allowed to ask for a clue by way of radio telephone. We were a bit stumped when there was only 15 mins to go and asked for clues. From then on, on a roll but it still took another 15 mins after final time was called.

I will post the picture that was revealed when all the clues were solved that finally lit up on the wall. Quite magic, very well organised and a heap of fun within a team.

Our T shirts were part of the whole weekend - Munro stuff.