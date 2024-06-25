Previous
Sir John.... by maggiemae
Photo 4398

Sir John....

This was taken some years ago when we were visiting Wales. I think he looks so good!
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now halfway through 2024 and I became tired of continually seeing what I have written so deleting some. Live in the South Island of New...
1204% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
June 25th, 2024  
Annie D ace
:)
June 25th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
@annied I've yet to find out what these mean... :)!
June 25th, 2024  
Babs ace
Nice shot. If he is Sir John does that make you Lady Maggie ha ha.
I love the Welsh translation
June 25th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
@onewing Excuse me, Babs! Its, "Lady Margaret' ... Maggie seems to go down one or two thingies. How about Lady Madge?.. heavens forbid!
June 25th, 2024  
Annie D ace
@annied it's a smile - for your thoughts about Sir John
June 25th, 2024  
Babs ace
@maggiemae So sorry I should have said Lady Margaret sounds so classy. Do I have to curtsey 😉
June 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise