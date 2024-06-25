Sign up
Sir John....
This was taken some years ago when we were visiting Wales. I think he looks so good!
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Live in the South Island of New...
it cannot get better
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
June 25th, 2024
Annie D
ace
:)
June 25th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
@annied
I've yet to find out what these mean... :)!
June 25th, 2024
Babs
ace
Nice shot. If he is Sir John does that make you Lady Maggie ha ha.
I love the Welsh translation
June 25th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
@onewing
Excuse me, Babs! Its, "Lady Margaret' ... Maggie seems to go down one or two thingies. How about Lady Madge?.. heavens forbid!
June 25th, 2024
Annie D
ace
@annied
it's a smile - for your thoughts about Sir John
June 25th, 2024
Babs
ace
@maggiemae
So sorry I should have said Lady Margaret sounds so classy. Do I have to curtsey 😉
June 25th, 2024
I love the Welsh translation