Previous
Photo 4397
Beyond..
The moon smiles benignly on the complicated structure of Earth’s energy control..
This was taken in the morning after the shortest day, longest night. I’m pleased that I could get focus through all this electrical complication.
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
2
0
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
23rd June 2024 9:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
morning moon
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Cool!
June 23rd, 2024
Diana
ace
A fabulous moon shot and amazing colour.
June 23rd, 2024
