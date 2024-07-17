Sign up
Photo 4414
Morning mists
This morning the valley had this white mist or smoke moving down towards the sea. I normally have to clone out the awful electricity lines in this view but I didn't want to here - mainly because there was a bird on the line!
17th July 2024
17th Jul 24
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now halfway through 2024 and I became tired of continually seeing what I have written so deleting some. Live in the South Island of New...
Tags
morning mists
Joan Robillard
ace
Mice
July 17th, 2024
