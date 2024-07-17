Previous
Morning mists by maggiemae
Morning mists

This morning the valley had this white mist or smoke moving down towards the sea. I normally have to clone out the awful electricity lines in this view but I didn't want to here - mainly because there was a bird on the line!
Maggiemae

July 17th, 2024  
