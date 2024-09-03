Previous
..and then there was Spring! by maggiemae
..and then there was Spring!

Taken from our window - aren't we lucky to see this! There were a few lambs but they were so big, hardly recognisable! Seen very few new lambs about... the farmers are hoping no snow or freezing temps.
Maggiemae

@maggiemae
Beryl Lloyd
How wonderful ! Hope Spring weather will be kind to the animals, their offsprings and plant life that is coming to life after Winter ! fav
September 3rd, 2024  
Wylie
love your framing and colours!
September 3rd, 2024  
julia
A great spring image.. things are certainly 'springing' into life
September 3rd, 2024  
Valerie Chesney
Such a delightful capture, you are very fortunate to view this from your window! Big Fav..
September 3rd, 2024  
Dianne
How wonderful to have this view.
September 3rd, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn)
An idyllic view and a wonderful capture! Love the comp
September 3rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Fabulous
September 3rd, 2024  
