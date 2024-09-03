Sign up
Previous
Photo 4444
..and then there was Spring!
Taken from our window - aren't we lucky to see this! There were a few lambs but they were so big, hardly recognisable! Seen very few new lambs about... the farmers are hoping no snow or freezing temps.
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
7
4
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now halfway through 2024 and I became tired of continually seeing what I have written so deleting some. Live in the South Island of New...
Views
11
Comments
7
7
Fav's
4
4
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
3rd September 2024 6:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
over the road
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful ! Hope Spring weather will be kind to the animals, their offsprings and plant life that is coming to life after Winter ! fav
September 3rd, 2024
Wylie
ace
love your framing and colours!
September 3rd, 2024
julia
ace
A great spring image.. things are certainly 'springing' into life
September 3rd, 2024
Valerie Chesney
ace
Such a delightful capture, you are very fortunate to view this from your window! Big Fav..
September 3rd, 2024
Dianne
ace
How wonderful to have this view.
September 3rd, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
An idyllic view and a wonderful capture! Love the comp
September 3rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
September 3rd, 2024
