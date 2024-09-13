Previous
Morning mists.. by maggiemae
Photo 4450

Morning mists..

The soft overnight rain has fallen gently on to these newly opened rhododendron flowers. Fragile petals and delicate colours are caught by my very clever camera!
13th September 2024 13th Sep 24

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now halfway through 2024 and I became tired of continually seeing what I have written so deleting some. Live in the South Island of New...
1219% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautifully captured with the droplets.
September 13th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So delicate and beautiful
September 13th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise