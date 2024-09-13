Sign up
Previous
Photo 4450
Morning mists..
The soft overnight rain has fallen gently on to these newly opened rhododendron flowers. Fragile petals and delicate colours are caught by my very clever camera!
13th September 2024
13th Sep 24
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now halfway through 2024 and I became tired of continually seeing what I have written so deleting some. Live in the South Island of New...
5729
photos
188
followers
78
following
1219% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
13th September 2024 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rhodo
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured with the droplets.
September 13th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So delicate and beautiful
September 13th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
September 13th, 2024
