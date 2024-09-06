Sign up
Photo 4447
A thought..
Tried this with a few edits. Spring daffodils come in all colours and shapes.
Good on the Black, too!
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
Maggiemae
@maggiemae
It's now halfway through 2024 and I became tired of continually seeing what I have written so deleting some. Live in the South Island of New...
Tags
composition
Joan Robillard
Lovely
September 6th, 2024
