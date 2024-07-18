Sign up
Previous
Photo 4415
It's actually not Spring..
One particular bush has so many flowers on it at this time - mid July! Is it world changing? Perhaps it doesn't matter. They just look amazing on our coffee table! and here on 365, so good on the Black!
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
2
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now halfway through 2024 and I became tired of continually seeing what I have written so deleting some. Live in the South Island of New...
5692
photos
191
followers
78
following
1209% complete
View this month »
4408
4409
4410
4411
4412
4413
4414
4415
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
18th July 2024 12:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
daffodil
Diana
ace
Goodness that sure is amazing! Fabulous capture of these beauties and really gorgeous on black.
July 18th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Gorgeous.
July 18th, 2024
