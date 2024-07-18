Previous
It's actually not Spring.. by maggiemae
Photo 4415

It's actually not Spring..

One particular bush has so many flowers on it at this time - mid July! Is it world changing? Perhaps it doesn't matter. They just look amazing on our coffee table! and here on 365, so good on the Black!
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
It's now halfway through 2024 and I became tired of continually seeing what I have written so deleting some. Live in the South Island of New...
Diana ace
Goodness that sure is amazing! Fabulous capture of these beauties and really gorgeous on black.
July 18th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Gorgeous.
July 18th, 2024  
