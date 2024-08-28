Previous
Some family.. by maggiemae
Some family..

I thought I'd put this shot into my album as it was an excellent shot from this camera using 10 sec delay, of course.
From the left, myself, my stepdaughter's husband, Joy (daughter) and behind, her son. On the right is John with his great grandson.
Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Live in the South Island of New...
julia
Great one for the family album..
August 28th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
A lovely (and well timed!! ) family group ! - certainly one for the family album!
August 28th, 2024  
Casablanca
Super shot of you all
August 28th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful capture
August 28th, 2024  
Dianne
Lovely to have family together and a nice image.
August 28th, 2024  
