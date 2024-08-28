Sign up
Previous
Photo 4440
Some family..
I thought I'd put this shot into my album as it was an excellent shot from this camera using 10 sec delay, of course.
From the left, myself, my stepdaughter's husband, Joy (daughter) and behind, her son. On the right is John with his great grandson.
28th August 2024
28th Aug 24
5
1
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Live in the South Island of New Zealand.
5718
photos
189
followers
78
following
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
21st August 2024 2:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
some family
julia
ace
Great one for the family album..
August 28th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely (and well timed!! ) family group ! - certainly one for the family album!
August 28th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Super shot of you all
August 28th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful capture
August 28th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Lovely to have family together and a nice image.
August 28th, 2024
