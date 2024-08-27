Sign up
Previous
Photo 4439
Daffs..
I thought i had best get a photo of our daffodils at their best. I have been MIA for a few days having contracted a cold - just a cold but miserable with it. Now I almost feel normal.
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
4
2
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Live in the South Island of New Zealand
5717
photos
189
followers
78
following
1216% complete
4432
4433
4434
4435
4436
4437
4438
4439
4433
4434
1244
4435
4436
4437
4438
4439
Views
18
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
27th August 2024 4:18pm
Tags
daffodils
Renee Salamon
ace
Fantastic capture, nice to see a daff, we are at the opposite end of the seasons
August 27th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So wonderful to see the daffs in flower , while we are just looking at bulbs to plant for our Spring display . Glad you are feeling better !
August 27th, 2024
Annie D
ace
lovely daffs - always a smile :) hope you feel better soon
August 27th, 2024
Simply Amanda
Beautiful! Praying you feel 100% again soon! Miserable colds are no fun!!
August 27th, 2024
