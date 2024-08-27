Previous
Daffs.. by maggiemae
Daffs..

I thought i had best get a photo of our daffodils at their best. I have been MIA for a few days having contracted a cold - just a cold but miserable with it. Now I almost feel normal.
Maggiemae

@maggiemae
Live in the South Island of New...
Renee Salamon ace
Fantastic capture, nice to see a daff, we are at the opposite end of the seasons
August 27th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So wonderful to see the daffs in flower , while we are just looking at bulbs to plant for our Spring display . Glad you are feeling better !
August 27th, 2024  
Annie D ace
lovely daffs - always a smile :) hope you feel better soon
August 27th, 2024  
Simply Amanda
Beautiful! Praying you feel 100% again soon! Miserable colds are no fun!!
August 27th, 2024  
