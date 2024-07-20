Previous
Picnic 2014 by maggiemae
Photo 4416

Picnic 2014

My SIL died last night aged 97. She had dementia and as happens pneumonia is the silent killer.
This is one of many Christmas events where we got together. Riverside picnic and so lovely!
20th July 2024 20th Jul 24

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now halfway through 2024 and I became tired of continually seeing what I have written so deleting some. Live in the South Island of New...
1209% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
I'm sure you have so many happy memories dating back. Condolences from our house to yours
July 20th, 2024  
julia ace
Sad Maggie.. Nice to have a reminder of happier times.❤️
July 20th, 2024  
Valerie Chesney ace
Oh. Maggiemae, always sad to part....I send my warm ❤️ thoughts to you!
This is such a lovely reminder of happy times together...
July 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise