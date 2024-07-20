Sign up
Previous
Photo 4416
Picnic 2014
My SIL died last night aged 97. She had dementia and as happens pneumonia is the silent killer.
This is one of many Christmas events where we got together. Riverside picnic and so lovely!
20th July 2024
20th Jul 24
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now halfway through 2024 and I became tired of continually seeing what I have written so deleting some. Live in the South Island of New...
Photo Details
Comments
3
Tags
riverside
JackieR
ace
I'm sure you have so many happy memories dating back. Condolences from our house to yours
July 20th, 2024
julia
ace
Sad Maggie.. Nice to have a reminder of happier times.❤️
July 20th, 2024
Valerie Chesney
ace
Oh. Maggiemae, always sad to part....I send my warm ❤️ thoughts to you!
This is such a lovely reminder of happy times together...
July 20th, 2024
This is such a lovely reminder of happy times together...