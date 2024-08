Crown Mills Accommodation

"Starting life in 1867 as a steam-driven flour mill with three stories and platform for a fourth, the Crown Roller Mills (Dunedin) were extended in 1878 and then achieved five stories in 1890. It was in use until 1997 when then owner Goodman Fielder shifted their production elsewhere. It has since been converted into apartments" ..and this is where we stayed for two nights. Amazing renovation and most luxurious. We enjoyed every minute!