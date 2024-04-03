Previous
My Input by maggiemae
Finally, found a wall to put my paintings on! They have been in the garage for over 13 years. The paintings themselves are not brilliant but they do have good frames on so it looks good on the whole!

This is the "she shed' that was built recently as the original - a ruin of a glasshouse - was an eyesore!
Maggiemae

@maggiemae
It's now 2024 and life around the world has changed some more. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is...
Brigette ace
nice. is this your own art work?
April 4th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
So glad you hung your paintings, they are very nice.
April 4th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
@brigette Yes, it is, Brigette - no Renoir work though!
April 4th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
@illinilass Well those who view don't have the own view as the artist, me, Dorothy. I'm not ashamed though!
April 4th, 2024  
Brigette ace
@maggiemae i love that you have your personal art work displayed!! I have my own photographs framed and on the walls at home too
April 4th, 2024  
Diana ace
I love this, what a beauty place you have to read and relax in.
April 4th, 2024  
Annie D ace
they look fabulous!
April 4th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
@brigette I did think of my photographs being framed too - but decided I would never be able to choose which ones! Can you show yours?
April 4th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a lovely area, and so nice to get your own art on display!
April 4th, 2024  
