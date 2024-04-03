Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1239
My Input
Finally, found a wall to put my paintings on! They have been in the garage for over 13 years. The paintings themselves are not brilliant but they do have good frames on so it looks good on the whole!
This is the "she shed' that was built recently as the original - a ruin of a glasshouse - was an eyesore!
3rd April 2024
3rd Apr 24
9
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2024 and life around the world has changed some more. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is...
5618
photos
199
followers
85
following
339% complete
View this month »
1232
1233
1234
1235
1236
1237
1238
1239
Latest from all albums
4339
4340
4341
4342
4343
4344
4345
1239
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
9
Fav's
1
Album
Jessie's Nest Egg
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
3rd April 2024 11:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
originals
Brigette
ace
nice. is this your own art work?
April 4th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
So glad you hung your paintings, they are very nice.
April 4th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
@brigette
Yes, it is, Brigette - no Renoir work though!
April 4th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
@illinilass
Well those who view don't have the own view as the artist, me, Dorothy. I'm not ashamed though!
April 4th, 2024
Brigette
ace
@maggiemae
i love that you have your personal art work displayed!! I have my own photographs framed and on the walls at home too
April 4th, 2024
Diana
ace
I love this, what a beauty place you have to read and relax in.
April 4th, 2024
Annie D
ace
they look fabulous!
April 4th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
@brigette
I did think of my photographs being framed too - but decided I would never be able to choose which ones! Can you show yours?
April 4th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a lovely area, and so nice to get your own art on display!
April 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close