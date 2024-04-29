Sign up
Previous
Photo 4360
Day Moon
Took the moon in white - mid morning and twiddled a bit.
Not much going on at the moment so this was a moment of artistic movement!
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2024 and life around the world has changed some more. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is...
5634
photos
200
followers
85
following
1194% complete
View this month »
Tags
moon
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How so beautiful and dreamy ! love it ! fav
April 29th, 2024
Christina
ace
Love this shot!
April 29th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
@beryl
You were quick on the draw with this one - I had hardly pressed return! Thank you!
April 29th, 2024
Dawn
ace
So nicely done
April 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
A fabulous capture and edit, I love it.
April 29th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
@Dawn
I now see your TT - congrats! And hope your knee replacement goes smoothly!
April 29th, 2024
