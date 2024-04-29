Previous
Day Moon by maggiemae
Day Moon

Took the moon in white - mid morning and twiddled a bit.

Not much going on at the moment so this was a moment of artistic movement!
Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2024 and life around the world has changed some more. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is...
Beryl Lloyd ace
How so beautiful and dreamy ! love it ! fav
April 29th, 2024  
Christina ace
Love this shot!
April 29th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
@beryl You were quick on the draw with this one - I had hardly pressed return! Thank you!
April 29th, 2024  
Dawn ace
So nicely done
April 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
A fabulous capture and edit, I love it.
April 29th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
@Dawn I now see your TT - congrats! And hope your knee replacement goes smoothly!
April 29th, 2024  
