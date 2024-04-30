Previous
In the distance... by maggiemae
In the distance...

I noticed between these two distant trees a speck of light at the top of the hill. Got my zoom and had to keep a very still hand to get this shot. Then I recognised it was a quarry up there. John got his geo maps up and worked up the angle and found it was part of the Whitestone Quarries where they take out the Oamaru Stone for sale. He found it was 4km away.
I also loved the chocolate that John had bought at a local fuel station so he could use the toilet. There has to be good things all the time if you just recognise it!
Diana ace
What a grest shot and find, love your narrative 👌🏼
