One half of..

our Paradise Duck couple. This is the male and when he is in the air has more colour under the wings than the female. The females have a pure white head and chestnut-coloured body, while males have a dark grey body and black head but here you can see a lovely chestnut coloured breast of Mr P!



I took this photo at this time last year just across the road so I'm keen on seeing that this amazing capture will be seen again!