Photo 4371
autumn
I take a photo then when downloaded on to my screen, I use the app on my phone to identify it. This, apparently is a Japanese cherry! We do have some rather nice bushes and trees in our small -ish property that were planted years ago.
13th May 2024
13th May 24
3
2
Maggiemae
Lou Ann
ace
Such a lovely image.
May 13th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely capture and composition - Such lovely light and gentle autumn tones ! - fav
May 13th, 2024
katy
ace
Absolutely gorgeous! I love the play of light and shadows on these shapes FAV
May 13th, 2024
