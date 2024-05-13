Previous
autumn by maggiemae
Photo 4371

autumn

I take a photo then when downloaded on to my screen, I use the app on my phone to identify it. This, apparently is a Japanese cherry! We do have some rather nice bushes and trees in our small -ish property that were planted years ago.
13th May 2024 13th May 24

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2024 and life around the world has changed some more. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is...
1197% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Such a lovely image.
May 13th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely capture and composition - Such lovely light and gentle autumn tones ! - fav
May 13th, 2024  
katy ace
Absolutely gorgeous! I love the play of light and shadows on these shapes FAV
May 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise