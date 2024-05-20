Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 4375
A window on to a rhodo
The rhododendron is nicely focused by my camera. Through the middle of this gap can be seen a curious ring-eye probably thinking what is she doing!
Several little ring-eye's were popping around so quickly in this plant its a wonder I caught one!
20th May 2024
20th May 24
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2024 and life around the world has changed some more. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is...
Photo Details
Comments
3
3
Tags
bird
,
silver-eye
Diana
ace
How wonderful to see that little fellow peeing up!
May 20th, 2024
Brian
ace
Gotcha. Lovely
May 20th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Your comment, Diana - presume you mean , peeking? However the comment as it is provides an interesting viewpoint!
May 20th, 2024
