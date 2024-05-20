Previous
A window on to a rhodo by maggiemae
A window on to a rhodo

The rhododendron is nicely focused by my camera. Through the middle of this gap can be seen a curious ring-eye probably thinking what is she doing!
Several little ring-eye's were popping around so quickly in this plant its a wonder I caught one!
20th May 2024 20th May 24

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
It's now 2024 and life around the world has changed some more. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is...
Diana
How wonderful to see that little fellow peeing up!
May 20th, 2024  
Brian
Gotcha. Lovely
May 20th, 2024  
Maggiemae
@ludwigsdiana Your comment, Diana - presume you mean , peeking? However the comment as it is provides an interesting viewpoint!
May 20th, 2024  
