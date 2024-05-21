Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4376
tiny drops of light
Drizzle all day was great for the garden but probably too late for the farmers' autumn growth.
Cold and drizzle outside meant a lot of warmth inside from the log fire and some great choices on television to watch.
21st May 2024
21st May 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2024 and life around the world has changed some more. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is...
5650
photos
197
followers
85
following
1198% complete
View this month »
4369
4370
4371
4372
4373
4374
4375
4376
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
21st May 2024 11:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
a rose amongst the rain drops
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful rose with light droplets.
May 21st, 2024
Wylie
ace
Pretty
May 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close