Previous
tiny drops of light by maggiemae
Photo 4376

tiny drops of light

Drizzle all day was great for the garden but probably too late for the farmers' autumn growth.
Cold and drizzle outside meant a lot of warmth inside from the log fire and some great choices on television to watch.
21st May 2024 21st May 24

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2024 and life around the world has changed some more. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is...
1198% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful rose with light droplets.
May 21st, 2024  
Wylie ace
Pretty
May 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise