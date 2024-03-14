Sign up
Sliver - love that word!
First quarter in our neck of the world is the 17th - another 3 nights away. However I love the elegant curl of the moon at this stage!
14th March 2024
14th Mar 24
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2024 and life around the world has changed some more. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is...
where is the man in the moon?
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh yes, nice word, nice image!
March 14th, 2024
Babs
ace
Of the two moon photos I much prefer this one
March 14th, 2024
Diana
ace
You captured a wonderful golden sliver with great detail.
March 14th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Congrats you got it
March 14th, 2024
