I have no idea by maggiemae
Photo 1235

I have no idea

I have no idea how this came about but it was on the camera and downloaded to my photo album. I thought it rather mystical!
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
It's now 2024 and life around the world has changed some more. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is...
Corinne C ace
A beautiful abstract
February 10th, 2024  
katy ace
FAV very mystical and an intriguing results!
February 10th, 2024  
