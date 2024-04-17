Sign up
Photo 1240
Tiny little black fungus
lost her head! Think she didn't stand up to the weather. I like what my camera saw that I didn't.
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2024 and life around the world has changed some more. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Jessie's Nest Egg
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
9th April 2024 12:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black mushroom
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh dear , given up on life!! A great close-up and focus ! fav
April 17th, 2024
Dawn
ace
A nice detailed image
April 17th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
April 17th, 2024
