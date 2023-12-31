Sign up
Previous
Photo 1234
The Yucca
According to my plant identification this is known as "Adams Needle". A type of yucca. They flower around Xmas/New Year and the main stalk is over 1 metre and the flowers develop all the way down.
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
0
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2024 and life around the world has changed some more. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Jessie's Nest Egg
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
31st December 2023 8:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yucca
