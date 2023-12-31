Previous
The Yucca by maggiemae
The Yucca

According to my plant identification this is known as "Adams Needle". A type of yucca. They flower around Xmas/New Year and the main stalk is over 1 metre and the flowers develop all the way down.
31st December 2023

Maggiemae

