Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1233
McKenzie Hotel
This was the hotel we stayed in for one night. The 'grass' now was cut but a lovely uniform gold in colour due to dryness. Built of local stone, it is a bit dated inside but still very comfortable.
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
5557
photos
203
followers
100
following
337% complete
View this month »
1226
1227
1228
1229
1230
1231
1232
1233
Latest from all albums
4286
1232
4287
4288
4289
4290
1233
4291
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Jessie's Nest Egg
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
20th December 2023 9:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hotel
,
panorama
Sarah Bremner
ace
That grass does look very dry......nice to have a comfortable hotel.
December 21st, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice panorama image
December 21st, 2023
katy
ace
Such a terrific view of your hotel. Nice to know it was built of local stone and still comfortable even if dated.
December 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close