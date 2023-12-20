Previous
McKenzie Hotel by maggiemae
Photo 1233

McKenzie Hotel

This was the hotel we stayed in for one night. The 'grass' now was cut but a lovely uniform gold in colour due to dryness. Built of local stone, it is a bit dated inside but still very comfortable.
20th December 2023 20th Dec 23

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
337% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sarah Bremner ace
That grass does look very dry......nice to have a comfortable hotel.
December 21st, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice panorama image
December 21st, 2023  
katy ace
Such a terrific view of your hotel. Nice to know it was built of local stone and still comfortable even if dated.
December 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise