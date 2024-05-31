Sign up
Photo 1241
My rest stop
I was walking up a cliff from the beach and sat down to recover. I noticed that my reflection was in the opposite cottage window and took a photo.
The previous photo was taken from approximately this location looking over the sea and the horizon.
31st May 2024
3
1
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Jessie's Nest Egg
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
31st May 2024 12:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
Diana
ace
A stunning capture and wonderful reflection, so beautiful.
June 4th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
That's rather fun
June 4th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Well dpotted
June 4th, 2024
