My rest stop by maggiemae
I was walking up a cliff from the beach and sat down to recover. I noticed that my reflection was in the opposite cottage window and took a photo.

The previous photo was taken from approximately this location looking over the sea and the horizon.
31st May 2024 31st May 24

Maggiemae

Diana ace
A stunning capture and wonderful reflection, so beautiful.
June 4th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
That's rather fun
June 4th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Well dpotted
June 4th, 2024  
