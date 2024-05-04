Previous
Everything I do.. by maggiemae
Everything I do..

My latest score - downloaded on the internet and one of my favourite songs.
I'm practicing.

4th May 2024 4th May 24

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
It's now 2024 and life around the world has changed some more. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is...
Casablanca ace
Lovely! I am a pianist and singer, so I heartily approve! Enjoy
May 4th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
May 4th, 2024  
