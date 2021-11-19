Sign up
Photo 3620
Picnic
The ultimate in a picnic photo. Green mowed grass, trees in their spring green, a pond out there that is man made but beautiful and bird song everywhere!
Thankful for;
Hardly any wind, warm temps, no mosquitos, flies and the best "egg sandwiches'!
19th November 2021
19th Nov 21
5
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2021 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
4813
photos
245
followers
122
following
991% complete
View this month »
Views
7
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
19th November 2021 1:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pond
,
borton's
julia
ace
Great spot for egg sandwiches 🥪..
November 19th, 2021
Diana
ace
What a great place for a picnic, it looks wonderful and the sandwiches sound yummy.
November 19th, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beautiful green summer's day pic!
November 19th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
@julzmaioro
Fresh bread too!
November 19th, 2021
JackieR
ace
Looks so inviting
November 19th, 2021
