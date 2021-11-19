Previous
Picnic by maggiemae
Picnic

The ultimate in a picnic photo. Green mowed grass, trees in their spring green, a pond out there that is man made but beautiful and bird song everywhere!
Thankful for;
Hardly any wind, warm temps, no mosquitos, flies and the best "egg sandwiches'!
Maggiemae

Its now 2021 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Great spot for egg sandwiches 🥪..
November 19th, 2021  
What a great place for a picnic, it looks wonderful and the sandwiches sound yummy.
November 19th, 2021  
What a beautiful green summer's day pic!
November 19th, 2021  
@julzmaioro Fresh bread too!
November 19th, 2021  
Looks so inviting
November 19th, 2021  
