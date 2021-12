Giants

Never had so much growth in the rhubarb! We have two varieties, the seasonal and the winter variety which has far more colour. This is the seasonal and the stalks are so thick. Its interesting that most people don't like rhubarb but if you put enough sugar in - its divine. The rhubarb itself has no calories so the sugar is about the same as normal tinned fruit.



Thankful for:

Lots to be interested in!