Sea-Fever..

"I must go down to the seas again, to the lonely sea and the sky,. And all I ask is a tall ship and a star to steer her by"! I came across this poem by John Masefield and it really appealed to me all over again.

To this effect, I went down to our sea front and took this photo !

..and added to it!



Thankful for: Finding old photos in an old album i don't even remember!