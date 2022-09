Dang that pole...

As I walked through this walkway from one road to another, this was the view. it would be good if that dang pole wasn't there. In the past I have removed the pole (not physically) but with edits. But it is not easy. So I have left this pole to make sure every house here still has electricity!



Thankful for:

The neighbours cat visited us - so cute but she told us to shoo him back home. So I gave it the clap and it pretended to be scared but almost went home!