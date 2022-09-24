Sign up
Photo 3929
The circle of life..
On my walk today, the many trees and bushes grow wild. These leaves had a lovely blue tinge to them so I created this composition.
Thankful for:
Finding an exercise that is doing wonders for my thigh muscles. Wall squats or sits. Agonising!
24th September 2022
24th Sep 22
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Tags
leaves
,
circle
,
date in the middle!"
CC Folk
ace
Cool fav!
September 24th, 2022
September 24th, 2022
ace
Lovely
September 24th, 2022
