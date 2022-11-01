Previous
The Sky Changes.. by maggiemae
Photo 3966

The Sky Changes..

Our curtains were open and we watched the sky change from high clouds to low clouds past sunset.
Thankful for:
Our lawn mower man came after getting the date wrong and now our lawns don't look like a country field!
1st November 2022 1st Nov 22

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow! Maggie, - what a sky!!!! - so dark and threatening, but quite painterly!
November 1st, 2022  
Babs ace
What a dramatic sky. Hope there isn't a storm brewing
November 1st, 2022  
