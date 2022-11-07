Sign up
Photo 3972
Canola or...?
Called 'rape' or 'rapeseed' but if its for the domestic market is called canola!
I organised J to stop at a particular place to see this scene and it was pleasing.
Thankful for:
The last cancer treatment for J! Very little side effects.
7th November 2022
7th Nov 22
2
2
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
5193
photos
229
followers
113
following
1088% complete
3965
3966
3967
3968
3969
3970
3971
3972
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
7th November 2022 8:44am
Tags
rape
,
canola'
Annie D
ace
Beautiful colours...good news about the treatment 😊
November 7th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Fabulous layers of colours, worth the stop
November 7th, 2022
