Previous
Next
Canola or...? by maggiemae
Photo 3972

Canola or...?

Called 'rape' or 'rapeseed' but if its for the domestic market is called canola!
I organised J to stop at a particular place to see this scene and it was pleasing.

Thankful for:
The last cancer treatment for J! Very little side effects.
7th November 2022 7th Nov 22

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
1088% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
Beautiful colours...good news about the treatment 😊
November 7th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Fabulous layers of colours, worth the stop
November 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise