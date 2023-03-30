Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4115
slightly befuddled..
Lacking inspiration on yet another day not moving from our property, I downloaded this selfie and tested how I could improve it. I learnt a lot but nothing made me more impressive!
Thanks for:
Made 'smashed potatoes' - divine!
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
5365
photos
220
followers
111
following
1127% complete
View this month »
4108
4109
4110
4111
4112
4113
4114
4115
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Taken
30th March 2023 12:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
me
Diana
ace
It looks pretty good to me, a lovely mood you're in.
March 30th, 2023
Brian
ace
Well done.
March 30th, 2023
FBailey
ace
Why I.prove? Looks good to me!
PS I recently found out you can buy frozen roast potatoes - so much nicer!
March 30th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
PS I recently found out you can buy frozen roast potatoes - so much nicer!