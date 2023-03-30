Previous
slightly befuddled.. by maggiemae
Lacking inspiration on yet another day not moving from our property, I downloaded this selfie and tested how I could improve it. I learnt a lot but nothing made me more impressive!
Made 'smashed potatoes' - divine!
ace
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
Diana ace
It looks pretty good to me, a lovely mood you're in.
March 30th, 2023  
Brian ace
Well done.
March 30th, 2023  
FBailey ace
Why I.prove? Looks good to me!
PS I recently found out you can buy frozen roast potatoes - so much nicer!
March 30th, 2023  
