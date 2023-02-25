Sign up
27 / 365
Be Careful
Dangerous, but beautiful.
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
MamaBec
@mamabec
I live in the PNW. My life sayings: •Listen to the still, small voice. •Embrace the journey! •What I do today is important - I...
Tags
snow
,
bridge
Jane Pittenger
ace
Beautiful light. You sure got a lot less snow than us. We had 6” and more predicted
February 26th, 2023
MamaBec
ace
@jgpittenger
We had more a few days earlier, but this day was manageable.
February 26th, 2023
