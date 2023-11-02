Sign up
30 / 365
Beauty In Death
Fall, a season when the beauty takes a nap thru the winter to gain strength for Spring.
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
MamaBec
ace
@mamabec
I live in the PNW. My life sayings: •Listen to the still, small voice. •Embrace the journey! •What I do today is important - I...
1506
photos
25
followers
27
following
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
2nd November 2023 2:07pm
Tags
leaves
,
trees
,
fall
