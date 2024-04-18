Previous
Totem Pole Cactus by mamabec
Totem Pole Cactus

The Totem Pole cactus, also known as Lophocereus Schottii var. Monstrosus cactus is a completely spineless mutant form of the Sonoran Senita cactus from Baja, Mexico.
MamaBec

