Reaching Out by mamabec
35 / 365

Reaching Out

In the Arizona desert … a Bottle Brush tree in the backyard of the place we are camped out.
Sometimes you just have to run away to get your bones warm after a long winter.
20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

MamaBec

@mamabec
I live in the PNW. My life sayings: •Listen to the still, small voice. •Embrace the journey! •What I do today is important - I...
