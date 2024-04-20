Sign up
35 / 365
Reaching Out
In the Arizona desert … a Bottle Brush tree in the backyard of the place we are camped out.
Sometimes you just have to run away to get your bones warm after a long winter.
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
0
0
MamaBec
@mamabec
I live in the PNW. My life sayings: •Listen to the still, small voice. •Embrace the journey! •What I do today is important - I...
1511
photos
26
followers
26
following
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
Tags
plant
,
desert
,
arizona
