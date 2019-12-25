Previous
The box that keeps on giving! by margonaut
Photo 1816

The box that keeps on giving!

Rich's closed many years ago - THE classic Atlanta department store. But the box lives on.
25th December 2019 25th Dec 19

margonaut

@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
