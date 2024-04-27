Previous
Jack has been very sick by margonaut
Photo 3398

Jack has been very sick

Everything got thrown off while I was gone. He hadn't eaten in 2 days, so I had to send a picture to my daughter when he finally ate a little chicken and rice.
margonaut

