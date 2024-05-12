Previous
Mother's Day by margonaut
Mother's Day

Favorite Daughter brought me a new lamp (the old one fell apart when I tried to hang fluids from it) and Favorite Son brought the chips! Highly recommended. We looked for them for months last year. Now they're back for a limited time.
margonaut

