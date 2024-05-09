Sign up
Previous
Photo 3410
Doesn't even flinch
when we put that needle in. Makes me nauseous though. Wish I was better at medical procedures.
9th May 2024
9th May 24
1
0
margonaut
ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
2015 and beyond
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
9th May 2024 5:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diane
ace
Sweet dog. Glad he is OK with it.
May 10th, 2024
