Doesn't even flinch by margonaut
Doesn't even flinch

when we put that needle in. Makes me nauseous though. Wish I was better at medical procedures.
9th May 2024 9th May 24

margonaut

Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
Diane ace
Sweet dog. Glad he is OK with it.
May 10th, 2024  
